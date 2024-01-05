Journey USA to play Visalia Fox, tickets on sale now

The Visalia Fox is proud to present Journey USA on Saturday, May 25th!

Doors: 7 PM/ Show: 8 PM.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at www.foxvisalia.org, by calling 559-625-1369 or stop by our Fox Office at 308 W. Main Street, Visalia.

Now, let’s chat Journey USA!! This band is the closest thing to ‘70s & ‘80s Journey music you’ll ever hear! Let’s start with a singer who was hired to do vocal work for Steve Perry during his solo career. Add the rest of the band—a guitarist who played and penned multiple hits for Grammy nominee, Great White in the ‘80s MTV era, a drummer who also toured with Great White, and a veteran multi-instrumentalist with 3 appearances on AXS TV’s World’s Greatest Tribute Bands, the thundering precision of bassist Jeffrey Bretz—and you have Journey USA!

With an emphasis on crowd participation and high energy performances, this talent-packed Journey tribute band captures the signature sound of the supergroup with hits like Don’t Stop Believing, Open Arms, Separate Ways, and Any Way You Want It, every song executed with stunning precision!

Since its inception, Journey USA has delivered dynamic performances to thousands of fans at casinos, fairs, festivals, private functions and corporate events, its members frequently appearing on AXS TV’s World’s Greatest Tribute Bands. In 2022, Royal Caribbean jumped onboard, signing Journey USA to a long-term contract.

If you want the best possible Journey experience out there, look no further—it’s Journey USA!