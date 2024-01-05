Fresno Yosemite International Airport seeks artists for terminal expansion public art program

Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) is working in partnership with the Fresno Arts Council (FAC) to assist with the development and implementation of a Public Art Program for the new Terminal Expansion Project. The program includes varying pieces of artwork to be created or procured and installed for the projected opening of the terminal concourse in the fall 2025.

The Airport is partnering with the Fresno Arts Council on a “Call to Artists” to solicit proposals from artists throughout the state of California for works that could include paintings, murals, mosaics, lighting, sculpture, floor treatments or window treatments.

A Call to Artists seeks artists submissions for gallery artwork, mural, medallion design, and suspended sculpture. The proposed designs should create a welcoming and calming environment for those traveling through Fresno Yosemite International Airport while representing the diverse aspects of the land and people of the region.

“Integrating a Public Art Program as part of the Terminal Expansion Project represents a progressive, modern city and will complement new terminal areas that showcase iconic works of art creating a memorable and welcoming experience for visitors to Fresno and the Central Valley,” said Director of Aviation Henry Thompson. “We value our continued partnership with the Fresno Arts Council and their expertise in helping to develop and implement a program that will be enjoyed by local travelers and visitors to the region.”

“The Central Valley is rich with talented artists. Visitors traveling to and from the air terminal expansion will be treated to a wonderful visual experience that will showcase the best of us. I appreciate the progressive thinking on the part of the City to invest in what will surely be a beautiful new space,” said Lilia G. Chavez, Executive Director of Fresno Arts Council.

Potential areas for installation for permanent art have been identified based on available space at time of completion. Artwork will be purpose created and sized for each location. A review panel will narrow submissions and selections will be made in early 2024 to be included in the project.

Additional Call to Artists information is available: Open Call to Artists – Fresno Arts Council.