Valley legislative leaders endorse Sheriff Mike Boudreaux for Congress

With 62 days before California’s March 5 Primary, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has won the support of some of the San Joaquin Valley’s top legislative advocates.

Endorsing Sheriff Boudreaux for the 20th Congressional District:

Congresswoman Connie Conway (Ret.) – Prior to her service in the House of Representatives, Rep. Conway served in the California State Assembly from 2008 to 2014 and was named Republican Leader from 2010 to 2014. She also served as a Tulare County Supervisor from 2001 to 2008.

Assemblyman Devon Mathis – Elected to the Assembly in 2014, Asm. Mathis served our nation as a two-tour Iraq War veteran, hero, and Purple Heart recipient for his survival of major injuries from a roadside IED attack in the Middle East. During his time in the Assembly, he has served as Republican Whip and is currently the Vice Chair of the Assembly Agriculture Committee.

State Sen. Andy Vidak (Ret.) – Elected to the State Senate in 2013 by voters in Fresno, Tulare, Kings, and Kern counties, Vidak served two terms in Sacramento’s upper chamber with a number of committee assignments during his tenure, including the Senate Water and Natural Resources Committee.

“There is no better leader to represent the San Joaquin Valley in Congress than Sheriff Mike Boudreaux,” Mathis said. “Today, we face a worsening fentanyl crisis and surging gang violence originating from our southern border. Meanwhile, Washington is working non-stop to strip us of the rights critical to protecting our families. Sheriff Boudreaux has spent his entire life fighting to keep us safe and protecting the Second Amendment. In Congress, I know he won’t shy away from fighting for what’s right and delivering for the Valley.”

Sheriff Boudreaux issued the following statement:

“I am honored to have the support of leaders who have sacrificed so much to fight for our Valley in Sacramento and Washington. As I have worked to protect our community, they have routinely served as a sounding board to deliver policies that protect our neighborhoods and strengthen our communities. With their support, I’m excited to fight for the Valley’s biggest needs – from protecting our border and Second Amendment to boosting water access and infrastructure to supporting our armed forces.”

Sheriff Mike Boudreaux is the 30th Sheriff of Tulare County, President of the California State Sheriffs’ Association who has spent his entire 37-year career in law enforcement, with the last decade as the elected Sheriff. He is running for the 20th Congressional District.