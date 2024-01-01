Sierra View Medical Center – Welcoming the First Baby of 2024 in a Heartwarming Surprise

Porterville, CA – January 1, 2024: Ringing in the new year is a little sweeter if you are on the fourth floor of Sierra View Medical Center celebrating the first baby of 2024. Yvette Torres and Chris Munguia are the proud parents of our 2024 New Year’s Baby, Baby Munguia.

The facility’s first baby of 2024 was delivered this morning at 5:27 a.m., weighing 6 pounds and 6 ounces and measuring 19.75 inches long. This little girl arrived ahead of schedule, surprising her parents who had initially anticipated a late January due date. To add to the excitement, Yvette and Chris were shocked when they discovered their anticipated baby boy was, in fact, a beautiful baby girl! Despite the unexpected twist, the family is overjoyed and is eager to welcome her into their family.

Sierra View Medical Center presented the Munguia family with a New Year’s Baby gift basket to commemorate this special occasion. The basket includes essential newborn items such as swaddles, towels, a cozy blanket, burp cloths, a nursing cover & seat cover, and a baby grooming kit. Additionally, the family received an SVMC first aid kit and a little something for everyone – SVMC mugs, lip balms, hand sanitizers, and band-aids.

The first baby born of the year is always exciting at the SVMC birth center and a fun tradition to celebrate with our community. After celebrating her New Year’s Day arrival, Baby Munguia’s family is excited to take their healthy, happy baby girl home and introduce her to their eagerly awaiting family.

Sierra View Medical Center extends heartfelt congratulations to Baby Munguia and her family and wishes them a future filled with love, laughter, and countless precious moments.