Kaweah Health Welcomes First Baby of 2024

VISALIA, CA (January 1, 2024) — Kaweah Health is excited to welcome the first baby of 2024.

A baby girl named Maya was born at 2:40 a.m., Jan. 1 and is the first baby delivered at Kaweah Health Medical Center in 2024. Maya weighs 8 pounds, 2 ounces and measures 20.25 inches.

Kaweah Health’s Family Birthing Center provides maternity and infant health care, with a 21-bed labor and delivery unit and a 42-bed postpartum unit. It has the largest labor and delivery triage area in Tulare County, with anesthesiologists, maternal-fetal medicine specialists for high-risk deliveries, and a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) staffed by physicians from Valley Children’s Medical Group. Kaweah Health’s NICU is community-designated by California Children’s Services as providing care for infants as early as 26-weeks gestation and has a neonatologist and pediatric hospitalist on site 24/7.