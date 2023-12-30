Visalia Police Department Conducting DUI Patrols on New Years Eve

If you plan to be out celebrating the New Year in Visalia this weekend, please remember to drive responsibly and always designate a sober driver.

The Visalia Police Department will have additional officers on New Years Eve, looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence (DUI). The additional patrols are intended to reduce the number of DUI-related incidents in the city and ensure the safety of all drivers.

“Impaired driving is preventable,” Agent Robert Avalos said. “It’s a choice. If you’ve been drinking or taken drugs that impair, make the right choice by finding a sober driver or alternate transportation to take you places.”

The Visalia Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this program was provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.