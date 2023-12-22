“We Believe in Growing” scholarship application available

Applications are now available for the 17th annual “We Believe in Growing” scholarship, presented by E.M. Tharp and World Ag Expo®. The scholarship was created to support agriculture education and encourage students from the Central Valley to pursue a career in agriculture.

High school seniors from Madera, Fresno, Tulare, Kings, and Kern counties are eligible for the scholarship. To apply, students must plan to attend a four-year college or university with a focus on pursuing an agricultural career. Two students will be awarded a $10,000 scholarship and the funds will be disbursed over four years at $2,500 per year. The deadline to apply is January 19, 2024.

“E.M. Tharp takes great pride in sponsoring the “We Believe in Growing” Scholarship”, said Casey Tharp, Vice President/General Manager of E.M. Tharp, INC. “As we enter our 17th year in sponsoring the scholarship with World Ag Expo® we recognize the importance of supporting our youth and we know they are our future in agriculture. During these economical times we feel it is more important than ever to continue supporting our students in agriculture.”

To be considered for the scholarship, students must complete the application, submit two letters of recommendation; one copy of their high school transcripts; and be graduating from high school during the 2023-2024 school year.

“Supporting ag education is the most important thing our organization can do,” said Jerry Sinift, CEO, International Agri-Center®. “We want to thank E.M. Tharp for continuing to host the scholarships each year and we’re proud to work with them again in 2024.”

Download the application online at https://bit.ly/ WAEScholarshipApp. Send completed applications to: E.M. Tharp, Inc., “We Believe in Growing” Scholarship, 15243 Road 192, Porterville, CA 93257, Attn: Kerissa Chapman.

Scholarship winners will be announced in early February and recognized during World Ag Expo®.