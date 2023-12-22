Tickets on sale for ’24 Great Western Fan Festival at Visalia Convention Center

Tickets for the Great Western Gospel Music Fan Festival are on sale, just in time for the holidays. The three-day festival in Visalia, California will bring classic gospel music to the stage May 2-4, 2024. The annual event will be held at the Visalia Convention Center located at 303 E. Acequia Avenue in Visalia’s pedestrian-friendly downtown. Tickets for the event can be purchased at https://www.itickets.com/events/475381.

Since 2010, the City of Visalia has welcomed the fans of southern gospel music for the three-day festival, which combines classic gospel music sounds with heart-lifting melodies. The line-up features well-known artists such as Ernie Haase and Signature Sound, Greater Vision, Triumphant Gospel Singers, Gold City, Herb Henry Family, The Hoppers, Liberty Quartet, Ronnie Booth and many more.

The festival kicks-off Thursday, May 2 and continues through the evening of Saturday, May 4 with morning, afternoon and evening concerts. Ticket prices and packages vary and are available online at https://www.itickets.com/events/475381 or by calling the ticket office at 1-800-965-9324.

Special hotel rates are available for attendees at hotels across the city. Give the gift of music this holiday season for gospel music’s largest West Coast festival! For more information about the festival visit www.fanfestivals.com.