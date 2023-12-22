Macareno elected President of the COS Board of Trustees

At the December 11 meeting for the College of the Sequoias (COS) Board of Trustees, Raymond Macareno was voted as the new President of the Board of Trustees, marking a new chapter in the institution’s leadership. Leveraging tools such as the board agenda and parliamentary procedure, the President collaborates closely with COS’s President/Superintendent Dr. Brent Calvin, to define the board’s responsibilities and set the strategic direction for the institution.

Macareno was elected to the board of trustees in 2018 for Ward 3, which is elected by the constituents of Visalia, Cutler, Orosi, Woodlake, Farmersville, and the surrounding communities of northeast Tulare County. Macareno is a native of Tulare County, born in Exeter and raised in Farmersville, California. He graduated from Exeter Union High School; obtained his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, and a master’s degree in business administration from Fresno State University. In this pivotal role, Macareno is tasked with ensuring a comprehensive understanding of the bylaws and policies, thereby guaranteeing that the board operates at a policy level. The Board President plays a crucial role in setting the tone and culture for the entire board, with the expectation that trustees actively participate in discussions during board meetings.

Expressing his gratitude, Macareno stated, “I am truly honored and humbled by the trust placed in me through the nomination and election as President of the Board of Trustees. Together, let us embark on a journey of collaboration, innovation, and shared commitment to the betterment of our students and community.”

In reference to immediate past President, Macareno said “I want to express heartfelt gratitude for Trustee Lehn’s dedicated service over the past three years as President. His leadership has been invaluable, and the entire Board is truly thankful for the positive impact [Lehn] made on our institution.”

Macareno has the distinction of being the first Latino elected to the college’s Board of Trustees. The College of the Sequoias proudly holds the designation of a Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI) with a Hispanic student population of 69% in Fall 2022. This reflects the institution’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, ensuring that all students have access to quality education. Furthermore, College of the Sequoias is one of the 107 California community colleges, out of the total 116 colleges, that are considered Hispanic-Serving Institutions. This underscores the college’s dedication to fostering an environment that supports and uplifts the Hispanic community.

The current composition of the College of the Sequoias Board of Trustees includes Raymond Macareno (Ward 3 – Visalia) as Board President, Ken Nunes (Ward 2 – Tulare) as Board Vice-President, and Lori Cardoza (Ward 4 – Tulare/Corcoran) as Board Clerk, trustees John Lehn (Ward 5 – Hanford) and Greg Sherman (Ward 1- Visalia). The diversity of backgrounds and experiences among the trustees ensures a holistic approach to decision-making, reflecting the dynamic needs of the institution and its stakeholders. Together, the Board possesses more than 60 years of combined experience as COS Board Trustees.

About College of the Sequoias: College of the Sequoias (COS) is a public two-year community college located in Visalia, California. The institution, named after the iconic Giant Sequoia trees native to the nearby Sierra Nevada Mountain range, offers a diverse range of transfer, vocational, and community-based classes. Accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges (ACCJC), COS remains committed to providing quality education and contributing to the growth and development of the local community.