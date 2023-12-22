Kaweah Health, Stanford work together to grow cardiac surgical care

Kaweah Health is excited to welcome Dr. Michael K. McLean, cardiothoracic surgeon, and Stanford Medicine faculty member. Dr. McLean is the first of three Stanford Medicine cardiothoracic surgeons who will live and work in Visalia as part of the Kaweah Health Cardiothoracic Surgery Program, working together with the Stanford Medicine Cardiac Surgery Program.

Kaweah Health CEO Gary Herbst explains the significance of working together with Stanford Health Care, “The Kaweah Health cardiothoracic program has a long history of providing award-winning care, and with Stanford Health Care, we will work to help ensure that our community continues to have access to some of the best surgical heart care available for many years to come.”

Dr. McLean is the first cardiothoracic surgeon to arrive in Visalia from Stanford Health Care and provides surgical expertise in heart bypass surgery, valve repair, and other advanced cardiac procedures. Dr. McLean attended medical school at Wake Forest University in North Carolina, with a residency in general surgery at SUNY at Buffalo School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, and cardiothoracic surgery training at the University of Southern California. His special areas of training include minimally invasive valve surgery, congenital heart surgery, endovascular aortic surgery, minimally-invasive thoracic surgery, esophageal surgery, and heart and lung transplantation/procurement.

In addition to Stanford Health Care, Kaweah Health also maintains an affiliation with the nationally recognized Cleveland Clinic Heart, Vascular and Thoracic Institute. These affiliations allow Kaweah Health’s heart program to share best practices in patient care, outcomes, quality reporting, and offer patients access to the broadest possible range of solutions from skilled, experienced doctors, nurses, and technicians.

