Join the Tulare County Library’s winter reading challenge

Tulare County Library’s annual Winter Reading Challenge: Stories Under the Stars runs from Tuesday, January 2, 2024, through Wednesday, January 31, 2024. The Challenge is for all ages, languages, and reading levels. Children ages 0-5 years are encouraged to read 10 books this winter by themselves or with a parent.

Everyone else, Kids, Teens, and Adults, are encouraged to read 10 days or more.

How to Participate

Beginning Wednesday, December 27, 2023 register online or in person. Then on January 2 start your reading log. Pick up a bookmark logs for keeping track of your reading days, or go online to tularecountylibrary.beanstack.com/reader365 or download the Beanstack Tracker app for Android and iOS devices by searching for “Beanstack Tracker” in the App Store or Google Play.

Reading days must be recorded on Beanstack or come into your branch by January 31 to qualify for the challenge drawing.

How To Play – Online

1. Register: Sign up for a Beanstack account and register for the Winter Reading Challenge.

2. Track: Enter either each book or track the days in your online log. Read 1 (0-5) or 1 day to receive a progress badge. The more you read, the more badges you achieve.

3. Progress: At 10 books (05) or 10 days, your challenge is complete.

How To Play – Paper

1. Register: Pick up a reading bookmark log at your Tulare County Library branch.

2. Track: Read one book (0-5) or one day then fill in circle in your log.

3. Progress: At 10 books (05) or 10 days, turn your log in at your branch.