Chris Mathys files lawsuit against California Secretary of State for denying “MAGA” designation

Congressional Candidate Chris Mathys has filed a lawsuit against Secretary of State, Shirley Weber, for rejecting the ballot designation of “MAGA Conservative” scheduled for trial on Friday, December 22, 2023 at the Sacramento Superior Court in Department 21 at 10 am.

Mathys stated “I am looking forward to my day in court. My campaign believes that the best description of who I am and what I do is “MAGA Conservative.” We believe that our request is on par with other terms used by candidates before us. The First Amendment guarantees freedom concerning expression and the right to petition.

The California Secretary of State is violating these rights when she unilaterally rejects a candidate’s description of who he or she is or how he or she describes themselves. Mathys also stated “I have a right to “self-identify as well as my right to choose a ballot designation that aligns with my principals without discrimination.”