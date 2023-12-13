Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux launches candidacy for California’s 20th Congressional District

VISALIA, Calif. //Newswire Agency// — Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux formally filed his nomination petition to serve as a candidate for the 20th Congressional District, encompassing Tulare, Fresno, Kings, and Kern counties.

The 20th Congressional District is currently represented by House Speaker Emeritus Kevin McCarthy, who announced his intent to retire at the end of 2023.

Boudreaux issued the following statement regarding his filing:

“I am honored by the volume of calls from neighbors, friends, and family who have asked me to run and serve. Service – no matter where – is a calling.

Speaker McCarthy has been a tremendous advocate for the San Joaquin Valley and I look forward to continuing his legacy as a fighter for our region, delivering victories for our communities, and strengthening the Valley.

We deserve experienced, conservative leadership in Congress with a record of accomplishment. I have spent my entire career in law enforcement, committed to keeping my community safe.

In my time as Sheriff, I have led the charge to make Tulare County one of the safest in California – even when it meant going toe-to-toe against decriminalization efforts crafted by Gov. Gavin Newsom and Sacramento.

Because of this need for experienced leadership, I am excited to announce my candidacy for Congress in 2024.

I have seen the devastating impacts of President Biden’s Open Door Policy at our southern border here in the San Joaquin Valley and firsthand at the border itself. I will fight to strengthen our border and restore fairness to our immigration system.

I will fight against Washington’s reckless tax-and-spend culture, bringing fiscal responsibility back to the center of our national finances.

And I will be the loudest advocate for the Valley’s fair share of water resources to support our region’s farmers who feed not only the nation, but the world.

I’m excited to visit all corners of the 20th district and meet with voters to earn their support to represent the Valley in Congress.”

Boudreaux, who has served as the 30th Sheriff of Tulare County since 2013, is the current President of the California State Sheriff’s Association.

He is a 37-year veteran of the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, joining as a cadet at the age of 19 in the shadow of his father, a Tulare County Sheriff’s detective.

During his time with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, Boudreaux pioneered Operation LOCCUST, an expansive, multi-agency operation to eradicate marijuana operations in the San Joaquin Valley that won acclaim from the Bush administration’s Department of Justice in 2008 and served as a model for further anti-drug enforcement efforts at the local level.

Boudreaux holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminology and Management and A Master’s Degree in Justice Administration.

He is also a graduate of the Los Angeles Police Department’s WestPoint Leadership Academy, and a graduate of Class 251 of the FBI’s National Academy at Quantico, VA.

Outside of his work on the force, the San Joaquin Valley native and his wife, Angela, are proudly raising three children, Natalie, Nathan, and Zachary.