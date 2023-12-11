Macareno officially a candidate for Assembly District 33

Ruben Macareno of Farmersville, a one-time migrant farmworker whose determination for better lead him to a long-time career with a national media company and years of involvement in community and public service, is launching a grassroots campaign for the 33rd State Assembly.

Macareno presently serves as a Board of Education Trustee, is an immediate past City Councilmember, former Democratic Party Chairman and chamber of commerce executive director in the west valley.

He underscores that experience matters. He cites that his years of service in a variety of capacities locally allows him to govern not only for specific groups but for all residents and interests. He governs empathically and understands the complexities of politics and the need to coalition for a successful district agenda. He vows to take his passion for local needs and vision to the State Assembly.

“It is so important that elected officials deliver for constituents. Success requires experience in a multitude of levels in community affairs, government, politics and business. In this race I uniquely bring this to the table, more than all the candidates combined,” said Macareno.

He continues, “Expanding our economic base to address the increasing needs of our communities is important in reaching long term quality of life goals. Today, Ag drives our economy and keeping it strong and competitive is important. As a son of the San Joaquin Valley, keeping a pulse of workers particularly those who work the agricultural fields, packing houses, warehouses and dairies is a personal priority.

He says recognizing the need for good paying jobs, quality health care, safe drinking water, affordable housing and support for academic and vocational education is vital in a world that is ever changing. “My empathy for others comes from the paths I have taken.”

On the school board he promotes a change to a culture that promotes student success that will lead to social and professional success. Also ensuring that capital improvements to all its campuses happen with the students and community in mind. His term on the city council produced many of the efforts that are transforming his city today with parks, roads, affordable housing, beautification and capital projects such as a new fire department and transportation center. As an elected official he cites the utmost important duty is to be a mouthpiece of constituents, be easily accessible and offer a vision for a better tomorrow.

Macareno served on the Tulare County Association of Governments board, San Joaquin Air Quality Board and others. In 2019 he joined other elected officials to lobby bureaucrats and elected officials at our nation’s capital to address Tulare County transportation needs.

He consults Sunshine Resources LLD that works with the special needs community. His background also includes a 20 year plus career at the Los Angeles Times in the newsroom and public affairs. He wrote for the Visalia Times-Delta and Exeter Sun. He has raised millions of dollars for underprivileged children under the Times Mirror Corporation. He worked for Tulare County based Proteus Training and Development, the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials in Washington DC and a couple of congressmen.

He attended California State University, Los Angeles where he is an Alumni Scholar and served as student body president at Los Angeles City College. He attended Farmersville schools and graduated from Exeter Union High School.