Assemblyman Vince Fong Announces Campaign for Congress

Bakersfield, CA – Assemblyman Vince Fong today announced his campaign to succeed Congressman Kevin McCarthy as the representative of California’s 20th District in Congress. Fong released the following statement explaining his decision:

“After Speaker McCarthy announced his decision not to seek reelection, my family and I initially thought the best way to serve our community was to continue representing the Central Valley in the State Assembly. However, it is my strong belief that the Central Valley must continue to be represented by proven, conservative leaders in Congress. In light of recent developments and in an attempt to unite our community in this critical moment in our nation’s history, I have decided to run for Congress in 2024.

“I have spent my career fighting for Central Valley families. I am eager and ready to take that fight to Washington and deliver meaningful results for our community. In Congress, I will focus on the pressing issues impacting our quality of life. I will defend the Central Valley’s water and energy resources. I will work to end the chaos on the southern border and approve new border security measures. I will oppose new taxes and the reckless spending that has fueled inflation and caused our cost of living to soar.

“I am excited to share this vision with Central Valley residents and earn the opportunity to represent our community in our nation’s capitol. I ask the community for their support, and more importantly, their continued prayers.”

Fong will run for California’s 20th Congressional District, currently held by former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Fong was born and raised in Bakersfield, graduated from West High School, and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from UCLA and a master’s from Princeton University. For nearly a decade, he served as the district director to Congressman Kevin McCarthy,