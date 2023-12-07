Winter watering changes now in effect in Visalia

December 1 marks the start of the City of Visalia’s winter watering schedule, and brings changes on how residents and businesses can take care of landscaping, lawns, and turf.

Visalians can use drip irrigation and perform handheld watering on landscaped or vegetated areas any day of the week before the hours of 8 a.m. and after the hours of 6 p.m. Irrigating with a watering can or hose that has a positive shut-off nozzle is allowed any time.

Visalia is currently in a Stage 2 Water Alert, which brings no sprinkler irrigation in the months of December, January, and February. No watering of lawns is allowed, and the use of sprinkler irrigation is not permitted any day of the week through February 29, 2024.

While early 2023 brought heavy rain, the groundwater table the City relies on for its water supply remains low. Water saving measures are in place to ensure Visalia follows statewide conservation regulations.

In observance of the City of Visalia Water Conservation Ordinance, all citizens, landscapers, gardeners, and business owners that oversee watering of homes or properties are asked to remember that every drop counts. Adherence to the Water Conservation Ordinance is required, wasting water is subject to a violation notice, citation and fine.

For more information, visit www.visalia.city/savewater or contact the City of Visalia Water Conservation Division at 559-713-4531.