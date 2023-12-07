United Airlines adds holiday flights between Fresno, Chicago

This winter holiday season, United Airlines is making spirits bright by operating non-stop service from Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) between December 21 and January 8, 2024.

Typically operated as a seasonal summer route at FAT from June – September, scheduled Chicago winter service is timely with busy holiday travel. This major route provides seamless air access from California’s Central Valley to the Midwest and convenient connections to the East Coast and beyond. Following its enhanced winter schedule, United will resume non-stop seasonal service between Fresno and Chicago in May 2024.

“The return of United Airlines’ service between Fresno and Chicago provides Central Valley travelers with more flights, more choices, and added seat capacity this winter,” said Director of Aviation Henry Thompson. “We appreciate United’s continued investment in the Fresno market by bringing back this popular gateway between California and the Midwest.”

To ensure travel itineraries during one of the busiest travel periods of the year, travelers are encouraged to book United flight reservations soon at https://www.united.com/ . Booking during this holiday season also supports the effort for year-round non-stop service between Fresno and Chicago.

Summary of winter service between FAT and ORD:

City Pair Departs Arrives Frequency Aircraft Fresno – Chicago O’Hare 11:59 p.m. 5:54 a.m. Dec. 21 – Jan. 8, 2024. No flights operate Dec. 24, 25 & 31. 737-9 Chicago O’Hare – Fresno 7:50 p.m. 10:28 p.m. Dec. 21 – Jan. 8, 2024. No flights operate Dec. 24, 25 & 31. A319

Flight times are based on local times.

Connecting with friends and family or visiting Chicago for a last-minute getaway, December is filled with a variety of activities throughout the city. Chicago is bustling with excitement and winter celebrations such as twinkling lights on Michigan Avenue, beloved plays and concerts, holiday markets, New Year’s Eve celebrations, and more. Explore an unforgettable visit to Chicago at: https://www.choosechicago.com/ .