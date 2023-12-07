Students invited to create artwork for the annual Tulare County Farm Bureau Student Art Calendar

The Tulare County Farm Bureau has announced “Celebrating Tulare County: #1 in Agriculture!” as the theme of its annual Student Calendar Art Contest. The theme was chosen in recognition of Tulare County’s status as the number one agriculture producing county in the nation.

The Farm Bureau’s Education Committee will select 14 winning entries and numerous honorable mention works to be featured in the full-color, 12- month calendar. The calendar will be printed and distributed to Tulare County teachers in March during National Agriculture Month.

Students have until February 15 to complete and deliver their artwork for the 2024-25 calendar. Entries must be received by mail or hand-delivered to the Farm Bureau at 737 North Ben Maddox Way in Visalia no later than 5:00 p.m. The Tulare County Farm Bureau and the Tulare County Office of Education annually sponsor the contest.

For more information, see the flyer here or contact Tulare County Farm Bureau at (559) 732-8301.