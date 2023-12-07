Registration is now open for TCOE Theatre Company’s spring classes

The Theatre Company has announced its annual spring classes for students in grades 1-12. The six-week classes in vocal, dance, and acting will be held once per week beginning February 13 and concluding March 21, 2024.

The vocal class will be led by vocal director Charlotte Garcia Da Rosa. Three sessions will be offered on Tuesdays each week – youth (grades 1-5), preteen and teen sopranos and altos (grades 6-12), and preteen and teen tenors and baritones (grades 6-12). The youth voice class will focus on foundational vocal technique and growing confidence as a singer. The preteen/teen classes will focus on performing techniques and continuing vocal development while navigating voice changes through the teenage years.

Theatre Company director Bethany Rader will lead the acting classes. This class will include monologue work, scene study and partner work, improv work, character study, and acting audition preparation. Three sessions will be offered on Wednesdays each week – grades 1-3, grades 4-6, and grades 7-12.

At the dance class, students will receive instruction in musical theatre dance styles from choreographer McKenna Friend-Hoffman. Students will focus on the fundamentals of jazz technique while building strength, increasing flexibility, and instilling confidence. Three sessions will be offered on Thursdays each week – grades 1-3, grades 4-6, and grades 7-12.

Each class series in voice, acting, and dance is $30 per student. To learn more or register for the classes, visit tcoe.org/TheatreCo/Catalog/Classes or contact Bethany Rader at [email protected]. Scholarships are available.

To stay updated on future workshops and audition opportunities, sign up for the Theatre Company newsletter at tcoe.org/TheatreCo/MailingList.