California Democratic Party officially endorses Rudy Salas for Congress in CA-22

This weekend at the California Democratic Party’s Convention delegates endorsed Rudy Salas for Congress in CA-22. The California Democratic Party is the latest group to join a large and diverse coalition of federal, state, and local officials, and organizations who’ve lined up behind Rudy Salas. The CDP endorsement comes a week after the Congressional Hispanic Caucus’ BOLD PAC backed Salas.

Last month Salas was endorsed by United States Senator Alex Padila, who said of Salas: “Rudy Salas is a true champion for Valley families. Rudy comes from humble beginnings, working in the fields with his family – and I know he will never forget his roots. In Congress, Rudy will be a strong partner in delivering for Valley schools, seniors, and veterans while helping ensure that working families have access to safe drinking water and affordable life-saving medicines.”

Salas has garnered many high-profile backers, including: Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, chair of the California Congressional Delegation Zoe Lofgren, State AG Rob Bonta, State Controller Malia Cohen, and civil rights champion Dolores Huerta. Salas has also won the support of many Central Valley labor unions, including: SEIU of California, IBEW Local 428, United Farm Workers, UA Local 460, and the Building Trades Council covering Kings and Tulare counties. Click here for a full list of Salas’ endorsements.

“With the holidays around the corner, I’m thankful and blessed to have the endorsement and support of the Democratic Party and our local party faithful who put in the hard work to make a difference in our community,” said Rudy Salas. I’m honored to have the support of California Democrats. Central Valley Democrats have seen the work we’ve done, from lowering costs for working families to helping deliver funding to improve access to clean and safe drinking water. We’re united and working together to defeat David Valadao who has failed to deliver for Valley families.”

About Rudy Salas

Born and raised in the Central Valley, Rudy Salas is a lifelong Valley resident who has served his community, first on the Bakersfield City Council and then as a five-term CA State Assemblyman. Rudy was the 2022 nominee in CA-22 and came closer to defeating a House Republican incumbent than any other race in California.