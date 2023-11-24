Pipeline Work Coming to Northwest Visalia

Travelers heading through the Riggin Avenue and American Street intersection will soon be guided by flaggers as crews begin work on Monday, November 27.

Crews will be installing a sanitary sewer pipeline that will serve the future development of the northwest corner of Riggin Avenue and Plaza Drive in Visalia’s growing Industrial Park.

“The work in the intersection will be performed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.,” shares Orlando Rosales, City of Visalia Engineering Technician. “To keep traffic flowing while the work is in progress, motorists will be guided through the intersection by flaggers. Outside those workday hours and on the weekend, no travel restrictions will be in place.”

Access for businesses and emergency services will remain intact for the entire duration of the pipeline installation. Work is scheduled to be completed by Monday, December 4.

“To avoid any travel delays, we recommend seeking an alternate route during the scheduled work,” added Rosales. “For those that need to travel through the work area, we urge using caution when driving through the construction and to remember to always slow for the cone zone.

For more information on this project, contact Orlando Rosales, City of Visalia Engineering Technician at (559) 713-4414 or at [email protected].