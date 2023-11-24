City of Porterville to Deliver State of the City Address at Porterville Chamber’s First Friday Coffee for December

The City of Porterville will again proudly sponsor Porterville Chamber’s “First Friday Coffee” event on Friday, December 1, 2023, beginning at 7:00 AM. The event will take place at the newly-relocated Eagle Mountain Casino located at 1850 West Street, Porterville, CA. Mayor Martha A. Flores will deliver the 2023 State of the City Address, which contains information regarding developments by the City and its departments throughout the past year and updates on City projects.

The City’s 2023 Outstanding Business Honorees will be recognized at the event. The honorees are Happy Hearts Children’s Center, Nanlangka Teppanyaki & Sushi Bar and Hergesheimer’s Donut Factory. Legacy Business Honoree The Press Shop also will be recognized. Additionally, the City’s Community Development Department will provide information regarding City resources for residents and businesses, including the First-Time Homebuyer Program and the Business Assistance Program. Community members and businesses are invited to attend and network as they receive the latest information from the City of Porterville.

This event will be livestreamed to give community members an opportunity to view the presentation virtually. Information on how to access the live stream will be released closer to the date of the event. More information about the State of the City is available online by visiting https://bit.ly/40RKI4E. Information about the Porterville Chamber’s First Friday event series is available by visiting www.portervillechamber.org/first-friday-coffee/. For questions about the State of the City Address event, please contact the City of Porterville’s Economic Development Division by email ([email protected]) or phone (559-782-7460).