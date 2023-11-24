Arts Visalia Presents: Annual Holiday Show and Sale

It’s a most wonderful time of year at Arts Visalia as the Annual Holiday Show & Sale opens November 18th for the giving season. Featuring unique handcrafted gift items and art works from over 30 artists. The Holiday Show & Sale is a wonderful way to support local artisans.

Arts Visalia is open for your holiday shopping until Saturday December 23rd, Wednesdays through Saturdays, Noon to 5:30 p.m., with an evening shopping opportunity on First Friday, December 1st from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Support Arts Visalia by purchasing tickets for our Fall Fundraiser Raffle, winning tickets will be drawn at 7:00 p.m. during the First Friday reception. Visit artsvisalia.org for more Raffle information.

Enroll now in art classes for children and adults. Visit the gallery or artsvisalia.org to see the offerings and enroll.

Visit ARTS VISALIA, 214 East Oak Avenue, Visalia, California, Wednesdays through Saturdays, Noon to 5:30 pm.

Follow ARTS VISALIA on facebook and instagram and check out our website at www.artsvisalia.org

Contact ARTS VISALIA at 559-739-0905 or [email protected]. Support ARTS VISALIA, help us Carry on the Vision at www.artsvisalia.org/support-us, or P.O. Box 251, Visalia, 9327