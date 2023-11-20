Fresno Yosemite International Airport Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Tips

Airports nationwide, including Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT), will be busy during the Thanksgiving travel period, which begins Friday, November 17 and concludes on Tuesday, November 28. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) projects the busiest days during the 12-day travel period are the Tuesday and Wednesday prior to Thanksgiving and the Sunday afterward.

Passengers are encouraged to arrive early and be prepared for travel. With flights anticipated to be at or near capacity, fewer options may be available to accommodate rebooking if flights are missed.

During this busy travel season, FAT’s goal is to make the travel experience a convenient and happy one. For easy and carefree travel, FAT offers these tips to help with the holiday travel journey:

Airlines

Passengers are strongly encouraged to arrive early at the airport up to two hours prior to domestic flight departures and up to three hours prior to international flights.

Check with your airline on flight status before leaving for the airport. Convenient flights status links are available on most airline websites and mobile apps, or passengers may telephone their airline for flight status information.

Pack Smart

Pack smart; start with empty bags. By packing for travel with empty bags, passengers are less likely to bring prohibited items through a TSA checkpoint. Check for prohibited items by using the “What Can I Bring?” page at TSA.gov .

Transporting firearms and ammunition: If you plan to travel with a firearm, you must properly pack the firearm in a hard-sided, locked case in your checked bag and declare it with the airline at the ticket counter when checking in. Passengers are prohibited from packing firearms in carry-on luggage and bringing them to the airport security checkpoint and onboard aircraft. Bringing a firearm to a TSA checkpoint is expensive and time-consuming and can cause delays. Please review information on transporting firearms at https://www.tsa.gov/travel/transporting-firearms-and-ammunition .

TSA Security Screening

Review TSA’s 3-1-1 Liquids Rule for carry-on bags. Passengers may bring a quart-sized bag of liquids, aerosols, gels, creams, and pastes in their carry-on bag and through the checkpoint. These are limited to travel-sized containers that are 3.4 ounces or less per item. Pack items that are in containers larger than 3.4 ounces in checked baggage.

Parking

Parking is in high demand during the peak holiday periods. Since lots can fill up quickly, please keep an alternate lot in mind in case your first choice is no longer available upon arrival. Travelers with parking questions can contact FAT’s parking operator SP+ at 559.252.0052. For parking options and a printable map, please visit flyfresno.com/parking/ .

Cell Phone Waiting and Ground Transportation

A Free Cell Phone Waiting Area is conveniently located near the terminal to accommodate friends and family who are picking up arriving passengers. Look for the blue signs to the lot entrance. Drivers must stay with their vehicles.

Rideshare drop-off and pick-up area, Fresno Area Express (FAX), and V-Line are in front of terminal Departures curb at the center median and marked with blue signage. For a map of ground transportation locations, please visit flyfresno.com/parking/ .

Taxi service is available across from the Baggage Claim doors at the center median.

Holiday Entertainment at FAT

The Holiday Music Program returns on Tuesday, November 21 for the seventh straight year with live musical performances by a talented lineup of local pianists and Mariachi Tenochtitlan. As part of the Airport’s Arts & Culture Program, these musicians will entertain travelers and create a festive holiday vibe throughout the season.

Several decorated and illuminated trees, including a Patriotic Tree, set the holiday tone in the terminal and giant holiday themed selfie stations in the central lobby area welcomes friends and family to capture holiday photos.

Health and Safety

Review CDC travel tips for a healthy and safe holiday travel season https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/page/traveling-holidays

Thanksgiving Travel Updates

For Thanksgiving holiday travel updates, like us on facebook.com at iflyfresno or follow us on Twitter @iflyfresno and Instagram @iFlyFresno or visit our website at www.flyfresno.com .

