West Hills Lemoore named best community college/trade school in Hanford Sentinel’s People’s Choice Awards

West Hills College Lemoore (WHCL) is proud to announce that it has been honored with the prestigious “Best Community College/Trade School” title for the second consecutive year in the Hanford Sentinel’s Best of Kings County People’s Choice Awards.

The annual awards, organized by the Hanford Sentinel, celebrate the excellence and accomplishments of businesses, organizations, and institutions in Kings County. WHCL’s victory in the “Best Community College/Trade School” category underscores its commitment to providing the local community with quality education and career opportunities.

This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and unwavering support of our students, faculty, staff, and the Kings County community. WHCL continues to set the bar for excellence in education, offering a wide range of programs and resources to empower students and enable them to reach their full potential.

“We are honored to be recognized as the best Community College/Trade School in Kings County for the second year in a row,” said James Preston, President of West Hills College Lemoore. “This achievement reflects our ongoing commitment to providing top-tier education, workforce training, and support services to our students. We deeply thank the community for their continued trust and support.”

As WHCL continues to make strides in the field of education, this recognition serves as motivation to maintain and enhance its mission of excellence in serving the community. With state-of-the-art facilities, a dedicated faculty, and a commitment to student success, WHCL remains a cornerstone of educational opportunity in Kings County.

For more information about West Hills College Lemoore, its programs, and its commitment to educational excellence, please visit www.westhillscollege.com/lemoore