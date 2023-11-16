West Hills Lemoore initiates community engagement for name rebranding

West Hills College Lemoore (WHCL) is excited to announce a community meeting to solicit valuable input from the local community regarding the potential rebranding of the college name.

This meeting will allow community members to participate in shaping the identity of WHCL.

The meeting is scheduled for November 27th, from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM, at the West Hills College Lemoore Student Union at 555 College Ave, Lemoore, CA 93245.

The college recognizes the importance of involving the community in decisions that impact the institution’s identity. The rebranding process is an opportunity to reflect West Hills College Lemoore’s evolving mission, values, and aspirations while fostering a sense of belonging and pride within the community.

“We believe that the community’s input is invaluable in this process, and we are excited to engage in meaningful conversations that will help shape the future identity of our college,” said James Preston, President at West Hills College Lemoore.

The agenda for the community meeting includes a presentation on the reasons behind the potential rebranding, findings, and recommendations from the task force, a discussion of the values and qualities the community associates with the college, and an open forum for attendees to share their thoughts and suggestions.

The meeting is open to the public, and all community members are encouraged to attend and participate in this collaborative effort to redefine the identity of West Hills College Lemoore.