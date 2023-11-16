Visalia’s guide to winter fun available now

The chill in the air means winter is not far away. But if you already have visions of sugar plums dancing in your head, you don’t have to wait to celebrate.

The Visalia Parks & Recreation Live & Play Activity Guide is online now and packed with fa-la-la-la fun!

“We truly have something for everyone, whether you’re looking to have a family night of fun or pick up a new skill,” shares Kelli Kincaid, Parks & Recreation Director. “Our Winter Live & Play Activity Guide includes classes, programs and events for Visalians looking to connect with their community.”

With winter programs and events for those from tiny tots to 50 and better, the digital Live & Play Activity Guide features something for everyone. Users can flip through the pages and easily click on the activity of their choice to learn more. To register online, users will create a login and password, then click directly on any program and register.

For those that prefer to register in-person, visit the Parks & Recreation Business Office located in the Anthony Community Center, 345 N. Jacob St., Visalia, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

An activity guide and community resource, the Winter 2023 Live & Play also includes a City events calendar, as well as information on City services. To head directly to the digital Guide, visit https://bit.ly/winterliveplay.

For questions or more information, contact the City of Visalia Parks & Recreation Department at [email protected] or 559-713-4365. To share how you live and play in Visalia, find Visalia Parks & Recreation on Facebook and Instagram @VisaliaParks.