Sierra View to host holiday mingler, mini Christmas tree auction

Sierra View Medical Center is excited to host the Porterville Chamber of Commerce’s December Holiday Mingler for the eleventh year. Join us on December 5, 2023 for an evening of festive cheer, great company, and the highlight of the evening – the Roger S. Good Cancer Treatment Center’s Mini Christmas Tree Auction.

The Holiday Mingler will take place on December 5, 2023 from 5 PM – 6:30 PM, at Sierra View Medical Center, located at 465 West Putnam Avenue in Porterville. This family-friendly occasion is free and open to the public, inviting everyone to join in the holiday spirit.

“Sierra View Medical Center is thrilled to host the Porterville Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours this December. We are excited to spend the evening with community members and support our local cancer treatment with their Mini Christmas Tree Auction,” said Donna Hefner, CEO and President of Sierra View Medical Center.

CTC Mini Christmas Tree Auction

For over a decade, the Roger S. Good Cancer Treatment Center has organized the Mini Christmas Tree Auction, a cherished tradition in the community. Departments at Sierra View Medical Center, local businesses, and community members generously donate beautifully decorated mini Christmas trees. Themed trees range from The Grinch to the Lottery, ensuring there is a tree for everyone’s taste.

Bidding for the Mini Christmas Tree Auction starts on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. All bidding will take place online, providing a convenient way for the community to participate. All proceeds from the Mini Christmas Tree Auction will directly benefit the Roger S. Good Cancer Treatment Center, supporting the outstanding care provided to our community.

The Mini Christmas Tree Auction ends at 6:30 PM on December 5, 2023 coinciding with the end of the Holiday Mingler. Attendees of the Holiday Mingler will have the exclusive opportunity to view the trees in person, bid on their favorites, and enjoy a delightful evening with the Porterville Chamber of Commerce. Winners of the auction can take their festive trees home that very night. For those unable to attend the event, a scheduled pick-up time will be available at Sierra View Medical Center.

A Night of Holiday Fun

The Holiday Mingler will be an evening of holiday fun, great company with the Porterville Chamber of Commerce, and the opportunity to support local cancer treatment through the Mini Christmas Tree Auction. Your participation will make a meaningful impact on the Roger S. Good Cancer Treatment Center’s commitment to providing exceptional care to the local community.

For more information on the Mini Christmas Tree Auction and details on how to bid, please visit sierra-view.com/minitree