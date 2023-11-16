Precut Christmas trees available to fourth-grade students

The holidays are right around the corner, and nothing says happy holidays like selecting your Christmas tree with your loved ones! The Supervisor’s Office and Western Divide Ranger District are offering a limited number of precut trees with a limit of one per family in support of the Every Kid Outdoors program to fourth-grade students with a valid Every Kid Outdoors voucher or Every Kid Outdoors Interagency Pass.

The Forest Supervisor’s Office and Western Divide Ranger District have limited precut Christmas Trees available, and once allotted trees are gone, no more will be available.

Parents or teachers can visit https://everykidoutdoors.gov/pass.htm for information about the program and to help the student obtain a voucher. Please have someone capable of loading your tree into your vehicle and bring tie-downs for safe transportation home. Forest Service personnel on site are not able to help load Christmas trees. The student must be present when picking up their tree, limited to one per household.

Sequoia National Forest in Porterville (559-784-1500)

220 East Morton Ave

Monday, November 27 – trees available from 9:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Office Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (closed for lunch 12 – 12:30 p.m.)

Western Divide Ranger District in Springville (559-539-2607)

32588 Highway 190 (4 miles below the town of Springville)

Wednesday, November 29 – trees available from 9:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Office Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (closed for lunch 12 – 12:30 p.m.)

For more information, please call the Forest Supervisor’s Office, Western Divide Ranger Station or email [email protected] and follow us on the Sequoia National Forest Facebook at SequoiaNF or visit our website at www.fs.usda.gov/Sequoia for current information.