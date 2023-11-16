Early bird registration fee available for seventh annual Tech Rodeo

Experience a full day of diverse professional learning, tailored for educators at all grade levels and content areas at the seventh annual Tech Rodeo! The immersive event will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at the Tulare County Office of Education’s Mooney Boulevard Administration Building.

Tech Rodeo is inspired by CUE Rockstar’s dynamic approach, which ensures no attendee misses any session. Innovative experiences crafted for today’s classrooms and learners will be presented, along with four breakout sessions led by several experts including three from the Central Valley. The breakout sessions will revolve around classroom UDL (Universal Design for Learning), the effectiveness of eduprotocols, how to use Flip cameras for student engagement, the power of generative artificial intelligence (AI), and much more.

Those interested in attending can register at https://tulare.k12oms.org/147-243232 or see the flyer for more information. An early bird registration fee of $175 per person is in effect until Friday, December 15. Beginning December 16, registration will be $225 per person. The event includes resources and lunch, but attendees should bring their own devices.

For more information about the event, contact Adam Juarez at [email protected] or (559) 651-3031 ext. 3325. For registration information, contact Evelin Lopez at [email protected] or (559) 651-3548.