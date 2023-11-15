World Ag Expo® National Anthem Contest Returns for 2024

World Ag Expo® returns to Tulare February 13-15, 2024, and we’re looking for the best soloist to sing the National Anthem live at the show!

The entry period for the contest runs from November 1, 2023, through January 8, 2024. The winner will be announced on January 15, 2024.

How to Enter

To qualify for the World Ag Expo® National Anthem Contest, entrants must be a Tulare County resident or a 2024 World Ag Expo® exhibitor. Entrants must be 16 years or older at the time of performance and must be willing and able to perform publicly at World Ag Expo® 2024 on the International Agri-Center® grounds in Tulare, CA.

You must submit your application at bit.ly/WAE24NationalAnthemApp by Monday, January 8, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Video for application must be a cappella and may not exceed three minutes in length.

The winner will perform the Star-Spangled Banner live on either February 13, 14, or 15, 2024 at World Ag Expo® in Tulare, CA for more than 30,000 attendees, exhibitors, volunteers, and staff from all over the world.

Official rules can be found at https://www.worldagexpo.com/attendees/national-anthem/. Questions can be directed to Juliana Ramirez at 559.688.1030 or [email protected].

###

The International Agri-Center® is home to World Ag Expo®, February 14-16, 2023 in Tulare, California. An estimated annual average of 100,000 individuals from 60 countries attend World Ag Expo® each year. The largest annual agricultural show of its kind, World Ag Expo® hosts more than 1,200 exhibitors displaying cutting-edge agricultural technology and equipment on 2.6 million square feet of show space. Learn more at www.worldagexpo.com.