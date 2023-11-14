West Hills College Lemoore’s Thanksgiving Edition Drive-Thru Food Distribution Day

West Hills College Lemoore (WHCL) is pleased to announce the forthcoming Thanksgiving Edition of the Drive-Thru Food Distribution Day, scheduled for Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The event will run from 7:30 a.m. until supplies are exhausted and will be held in parking lot A, adjacent to the Golden Eagle Arena.

“In the spirit of Thanksgiving, WHCL is dedicated to helping local families enjoy a festive meal,” said James Preston, West Hills College Lemoore President. “We recognize the significance of spreading holiday cheer, and this initiative aims to relieve the financial burden many families face during this time of year.”

Key Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Time: 7:30 a.m. until supplies are depleted

Location: Parking Lot A, adjacent to the Golden Eagle Arena at West Hills College Lemoore

“As part of the college’s commitment to the community, WHCL is offering a free Thanksgiving turkey, limited to one per household. Appointments are not required, and distribution will be done on a first-come, first-served basis. Individuals must be present at the event to collect a turkey and holiday sides.

For inquiries or additional information about the event, please contact Amber Avitia, Coordinator of the WHCL Golden Eagle Pantry, at [email protected] or by phone at 559-925-3704.

“We are delighted to present the Thanksgiving Edition of our Drive-Thru Food Distribution Day in collaboration with KCAO, CAlViva, Central California Food Bank, and Best Buy Markets/SaveCo,” said Preston. “These partnerships underscore our collective commitment to supporting the community, especially during the holiday season.”

For more information regarding West Hills College Lemoore and this event, please visit www.westhillscollege.com/lemoore.