Ed Dena’s Auto Center is celebrating 20 years in business!!

Ed Dena’s Auto Center, a Chevrolet and GMC sales and service automotive dealership in Dinuba, is celebrating 20 years in business!!

“I am very proud to achieve this milestone anniversary” says Ed Dena, owner of Ed Dena’s Auto Center, “The Central Valley is a great place to do business, and we’re supported by awesome clients… everything we do is focused on delivering the best possible experience to our customers!”

As Ed Dena’s Auto Center has grown, the business has expanded to include a new generation of ownership, represented by Ed’s daughter Ashley Dena. “I’ve been part of this business for most of my life, and the responsibility of building for the next 20 years of success is my focus” said Ashley, “I look forward to even bigger and better things to come!!”

This success of Ed Dena’s Auto Center led to the opening of two additional Central Valley auto dealerships. Ed Dena’s Used Car Superstore, on the corner of Main Street and Ben Maddox in Visalia, opened in 2015. Borderline Classics & Auto Sales, 124 South K Street in Downtown Dinuba, opened in 2019. Both dealerships provide Central Valley consumers with even more choices when shopping for late model pre-owned vehicles or classic cars of every style and vintage!!

Looking to the future, Ed Dena’s Auto Center in Dinuba is developing a new state-of-the-art service center currently under construction and set to open in early 2024. This new service center provides the space and technology to service larger commercial vehicles and work trucks, while offering faster turnaround times for regular service clients.

“I want to thank everyone for a great 20 years” said Ed Dena, “and I look forward to supporting the Central Valley with great cars and service for another 20 years – I truly believe the best is yet to come!!”

Ed Dena’s Auto Center is located at 1500 W. El Monte Way, Dinuba CA 93618, 559.591.1500

www.EDDENASAUTOCENTER.com