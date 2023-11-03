West Hills colleges eligible for Community College Excellence prize

West Hills Community College District proudly announces that both of its colleges, West Hills College Coalinga and West Hills College Lemoore, have been named eligible candidates for the prestigious 2025 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence. This esteemed recognition sets them apart as leaders in community college education, showcasing their outstanding achievements and dedication to student success.

The Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, often referred to as the “Oscars for great community colleges” by President Obama, is a highly coveted award presented every two years. It recognizes community colleges nationwide for their exceptional performance in critical areas, including teaching and learning, certificate and degree completion, transfer and bachelor’s attainment, workforce success, access, and equity for students of color and students from low-income backgrounds.

West Hills College Coalinga and West Hills College Lemoore are among the select few institutions in the country to be eligible for the 2025 Aspen Prize. This recognition highlights their unwavering commitment to fostering an environment of educational excellence and inclusivity, making them integral pillars of the community.

“West Hills College Lemoore is honored to be recognized as an eligible candidate for the 2025 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence,” said James Preston, West Hills College Lemoore President. “This achievement underscores our commitment to student success, equity, and providing transformative educational experiences. We are dedicated to creating a community of learners and leaders, and this recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our students, faculty, and staff.”

Notably, West Hills College Coalinga and West Hills College Lemoore are the only community colleges in the Central Valley region to receive this prestigious acknowledgment. Out of the thousands of community colleges nationwide, only 150 have been identified as eligible candidates for the 2025 Aspen Prize. This remarkable achievement underscores the exceptional quality of education and opportunities offered by these institutions.

“We are thrilled West Hills College Coalinga was selected as an eligible candidate for the 2025 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence,” said Carla Tweed, West Hills College Coalinga President. “This recognition reaffirms our commitment to serving our community and providing an environment where all students can excel. It’s a testament to the tireless efforts of our educators, staff, and the dedication of our students, who inspire us every day with their determination and dreams for a brighter future.”

The Aspen Prize aims to celebrate excellence, promote equitable student success, and inspire the replication of effective educational models. By focusing on student achievement and showcasing successful strategies, the Aspen Prize recognizes colleges that significantly contribute to their students’ prosperity and social mobility.

“We are incredibly proud of West Hills College Coalinga and West Hills College Lemoore for their outstanding achievements and well-deserved recognition as eligible candidates for the 2025 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence,” said Kristin Clark, West Community College District Chancellor. “This achievement reflects our colleges’ dedication to providing exceptional education and support services to our students, empowering them to achieve their goals and aspirations.”

The Aspen Prize acknowledges the significant contributions of community colleges as engines of prosperity and social mobility in the United States. West Hills Community College District remains committed to fostering a culture of excellence, inclusivity, and student success, ensuring all students have access to high-quality education and opportunities.

For more information about West Hills Community College District and its colleges, please visit www.westhillscollege.com