Tickets for the Tulare Hospital & Community Health Foundation 2023 Festival of Trees on Sale!

TICKETS ON SALE! The Tulare Hospital & Community Health Foundation is busy preparing for its 35th Festival of Trees Holiday Gala. “A Vintage Christmas” is this year’s theme and will highlight the evening’s splendor bringing back traditional red and green elements. Please mark your calendars for Saturday, November 18, 2023, 6:00 pm at the Tulare Veterans Memorial Building – 1771 E. Tulare Ave., Tulare, CA. This year’s event is sure to bring back that warm nostalgic atmosphere we all grew up surrounded by. Special attention to the evening’s entertainment has been made and will provide that warm hometown touch to the event. The evening also awards our Adventist Health Tulare Physician and Associate of the year, as well as honors our Donor of the Year and special Volunteer of the Year. What better time to acknowledge the impact our honorees have made to our community!

A total of six trees will be auctioned off by our live auctioneer. Pete Vander Poel, III is serving as Master of Ceremonies with our own Trustee, Kevin Mooney providing backup. Various individuals, families, and local businesses from the community are sponsoring and decorating trees that make up the splendid collection auctioned off at the event.

Festival of Trees is the foundation’s premier annual fundraiser and kicks off the holiday season. Soothing music will fill the air and a delicious meal prepared by the talented chef from our newest restaurant, Rancho Brazil. The event will feature over 50 silent auction items to help start the season shopping, as well as the fabulous live auction of breathtaking decorated trees will finish off the evening. We have included two opportunity drawing tickets of equally valued trees. Tickets for the opportunity drawing are $20/Each and can be purchased at the office, online, or with any of the Foundation’s Trustees. General Tickets, Opportunity Drawing Tickets, and Event Sponsorships are available online at: www.tularehospitalfoundation.org.

General Event Tickets are $125 and available at the Tulare Hospital & Community Health Foundation located at 906 N. Cherry St., at the hospital Gift Shop at 869 N. Cherry St. or through any of the Foundation’s Trustees. A special discount is given to our Adventist Health employees, so contact the Foundation for details.