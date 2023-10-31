Arts Visalia Presents: The Sequoia High School Exhibition starting Nov 1

For the sixth year, Arts Visalia is pleased to present the Sequoia High School Exhibition. This year’s exhibition will showcase the talent of students from multiple classes instructed by Ms. Toni Lopez. The artists have been working on art created from recycled materials. There will also be student art inspired by the work of Georgia O’Keefe.

Sequoia High School offers a fresh start to students in an accepting and non-threatening atmosphere for success in earning a living through vocational and career preparation. This exhibition continues to offer collaboration with community members and students to help them flourish and create positive change. The exhibition will be on display November 1st through the 11th with an opening reception on November 3rd from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Annual Holiday Show & Sale

The Holiday Show & Sale is a wonderful way to support local artisans. Arts Visalia is open for your holiday shopping from November 17th through December 23rd, Wednesdays through Saturdays, Noon to 5:30 p.m., with an evening shopping opportunity on First Friday, December 1st from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Support Arts Visalia by purchasing tickets for our Fall Fundraiser Raffle, winning tickets will be drawn at 7:00 p.m. during the First Friday reception. Visit artsvisalia.org for more information.

Art classes for children and adults are available at Arts Visalia. Enrollment and class information can be found online at artsvisalia.org or stop by the gallery.

Visit ARTS VISALIA, 214 East Oak Avenue, Visalia, California, Wednesdays through Saturdays, Noon to 5:30 pm. Follow ARTS VISALIA on Facebook and Instagram and check out our website at www.artsvisalia.org Contact ARTS VISALIA at 559-739-0905 or [email protected]. Support ARTS VISALIA and help us carry on the vision at www.artsvisalia.org/support-us or P.O. Box 251, Visalia, 93279