$2,000 per household is now available for those financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The City of Visalia’s COVID-19 Rental or Mortgage Assistance Program, administered by Self-Help Enterprises, is now open for applications.

Visalians can apply to receive help with current and/or past due monthly rental or mortgage payments. Maximum assistance is $2,000 per household.

“We continue to work on the disbursement of these federal COVID-19 dollars to assist those who have experienced financial hardship from the pandemic,” shared Margie Perez, City of Visalia Housing Specialist. “We encourage Visalia households who meet the program income limits to apply now.”

Households must be at or below 80% Area Medium Income limits. Current and past due payments are eligible for the funds. Applicants must be working households residing within the City of Visalia city limits, who have experienced a financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic within six-months of assistance. Interested applicants can apply online now via Self-Help Enterprises website.

For mortgage assistance, households must provide a current mortgage statemen. For rent assistance, households must provide a current rent ledger signed by a landlord or a rental agreement, with a rent bill statement showing months owed or bill history from June 1, 2022. Payments are sent directly to the applicant’s mortgage or rental company, or landlord.

Assistance will continue to be provided on a first come, first-serve basis until funds are exhausted or December 31, 2023, whichever comes first.

For questions or more information, contact Self-Help Enterprises at [email protected] or call (559) 802-1600.