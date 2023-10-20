Stan Creelman to serve as 2024 World Ag Expo Chairman

The 2024 World Ag Expo® season was kicked off by Show Chairman, Stan Creelman, on Saturday, September 23rd. Hosted at the International Agri-Center®, the annual “Kickoff Dinner” was attended by volunteers, staff, and invited guests. The event provides the opportunity to gather and enjoy fellowship while setting the tone for the coming show.

“I am honored to serve as the 2024 World Ag Expo® Chairman,” said Creelman. “There have been so many great leaders before me, it is humbling to be among them.”

A local farmer, Creelman came to Tulare in 1976 to help manage a custom harvesting operation. Since then, he has held numerous roles in agriculture including managing the Mid-Valley Cotton Growers from 1989 – 2021. He has served on the board of the National Cotton Council and as President of the California Grower Owned Gin, the California Cotton Ginners and Growers Association, and the National Cotton Growers Association.

The 2024 show theme “The Best Farm Show on Dirt,” is a fun play on the success of World Ag Expo® as an outdoor show.

“2024 World Ag Expo® is back and better than ever,” said Jerry Sinift, International Agri-Center® CEO. “Our staff and volunteers are excited to welcome back both exhibitors and attendees to Tulare in February.”

The annual show is produced by the International Agri-Center®, a non-profit focused on agriculture education year-round.

Entering its 57th year, World Ag Expo® is the largest annual outdoor ag tradeshow in the world. In 2023, the show saw 108,233 attendees from 49 states and 56 countries. With more than 1,200 exhibitors and 2.6 million square feet of exhibit space, World Ag Expo® provides a platform for networking, education, and business in one of the most productive ag counties in the United States. Applications are open online for seminar submissions at https://bit.ly/wae24seminarapp and the Top-10 New Products Contest at https://bit.ly/wae24top10app. Limited exhibit space is still available and can be requested at https://bit.ly/exhibitwae24.

Tickets are on sale online now at https://bit.ly/WAE24Tickets, and attendees can plan their visit at www.worldagexpo.org. With a diverse lineup of agriculture companies, demonstrations, and seminars, there is something for every ag professional. World Ag Expo® 2024 will run Tuesday, February 13 through Thursday, February 15, 2024, at the International Agri-Center® in Tulare, CA.

For more information, visit www.worldagexpo.org.