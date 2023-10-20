Shop Local Porterville contest launches to encourage support for local businesses

The City of Porterville is proud to announce the 2023 Shop Local Porterville Contest, which is being held now through December 2023. The contest is designed to encourage people to shop locally and support local businesses. The contest has been launched as a partnership between the City of Porterville, the Porterville Chamber of Commerce, as well as local businesses and organizations.

To enter, participants can obtain a Shop Local Contest Passport from City Hall, a participating Porterville business, or by downloading and printing it from www.ShopLocalPorterville.com. Once they have a shopping passport, participants are able to visit participating businesses to get their passports marked for a chance to be entered into a drawing for prizes from the City and generous donations from local businesses. No purchase is necessary, but local shopping is encouraged. Completed shopping passports may be dropped off at City Hall (291 N. Main St.) or sent as a scan or photo to [email protected].

Stay tuned as the Shop Local Porterville Contest will continue to be updated with additional business throughout the contest with the goal of highlighting dozens of local businesses within the City of Porterville to encourage foot traffic supporting local commerce.

“The Shop Local Porterville Contest is a great way to show your support for local businesses and to make a difference in the community,” said Kristy Martin, CEO of the Porterville Chamber. “When you shop locally, your money stays in the community and supports local jobs and families.”

The current list of participating Porterville businesses is listed below.

Calico Mermaid (122 N. Main St.)

Chevron (957 W. Henderson Ave.)

EECU (14 N. Main St., Ste. E)

Mother Earths Gemz (125 N. Main St.)

Porterville Chamber (932 N. Main St.)

Poor Richard’s Pizza (205 N. Main St.)

Stafford’s Chocolates (114 N. Main St.)

The Hidden Cottage (69 W. Putnam Ave.)

The Vault Bar & Grill (73 N. Main St.)

Treasures Thrift Store (30 N. Main St.)

An updated and expanded list of participating businesses will be available at www.ShopLocalPorterville.com as they start signing up to participate in the next segments of the Shop Local Porterville Contest. Upcoming businesses will include Hergesheimer’s Donut Factory, Porterville Storage and Ted’s Games To Go. Stay tuned.