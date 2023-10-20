Native Voices exhibit opening at Three Rivers Historical Museum

Come celebrate the grand opening of the Native Voices permanent exhibit, which honors and celebrates the diverse cultures, histories, and perspectives of the Native community through, artifacts, language, and storytelling.

The exhibit will be unveiled at 10 am, with a reception to follow. This will include stations set up with local tribal members demonstrating basket weaving, native games, language, storytelling, and more!

A collaboration with members of the local Yokuts community, the Three Rivers Historical Museum, and the Mineral King Preservation Society, this interpretive exhibit about local Native history will use objects in the museum’s collection and is informed by the knowledge of the last fluent speaker of Wukchumi of the Tule-Kaweah Yokuts.

The exhibit will show how Native peoples traditionally lived and worked the land and how they continue to do so today. Located on the main highway to Sequoia National Park, the exhibit will be accessible to thousands of visitors and locals on an ongoing basis.

Where: Mineral King Room, Three Rivers Historical Museum 42268 Sierra Drive, Three Rivers, CA 93271 Free and open to the public!

This project was made possible with a $20,000 grant from California Humanities, a non-profit partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities, visit calhum.org and matching funds from the Mineral King.