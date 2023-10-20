CSET and Communities are uniting on October 28th to make a difference

On Saturday, October 28, 2023, Community Services Employment Training (CSET), along with dedicated volunteers and partners, will join forces in communities across Tulare County to celebrate Make a Difference Day , the nation’s largest day of volunteering. People of all ages in the local area will come together to volunteer for various community projects throughout Tulare County (register to volunteer at www.cset.org/madd ).

Annually, CSET organizes special projects in Tulare County to enhance residents’ quality of life. CSET is embarking on its most ambitious Make a Difference Day this October, offering five unique volunteer opportunities. The theme, “Bridging Generations: Uniting for Change,” focuses on engaging youth and seniors in projects for lasting community improvements like rejuvenating local centers, distributing hygiene supplies, and park cleanups. Projects are taking place in Cutler-Orosi, Earlimart, Pixley, Porterville, and Strathmore promoting unity and civic involvement while making a significant community impact.

“Volunteers are essential to the success of Make a Difference Day,” shared CSET Executive Director Mary Alice Escarsega-Fechner. “Being active in the community for a meaningful cause not only allows you to ‘give back’ but also leads to significant personal growth and a lasting impact for generations to come. Thank you in advance for joining us on this important day and making a difference in the lives of many in our community.”

To sign up as a volunteer, view a list of projects, or make a donation, please visit www.cset.org/madd . All activities are family-friendly, and children under 12 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. For further information, please contact Micaela Lara-Lopez at (559) 741-4662 or [email protected]

For more than 45 years, CSET has worked to improve the quality of life for those who call Tulare County home. Our mission is to inspire youth, families, and communities to achieve self-reliance through innovative pathways and collaboration. Every year, we serve more than 11,000 local residents through a wide variety of services including job training and placement, family services, utility assistance, youth leadership, education pathways, food security, and more. To learn more about CSET’s services and impact in Tulare County, please visit www.cset.org or call (559) 732-4194.