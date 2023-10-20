Chris Mathys challenging David Valadao for Congress

Local businessman, Chris Mathys, has announced his entry into the Republican primary for California’s 22nd Congressional District.

Congressman David Valadao voted with no trial or evidence to impeach President Trump.

Yet, Congressman David Valadao does not support an investigation nor impeachment of President Joe Biden. This is a betrayal of his supporters and our republican values.

Americans are suffering from record inflation, expensive gas, high interest rates, and a southern border with thousands of illegals crossing daily impacting our medical care and education. In the last year alone 2 rural hospitals closed for lack of funding.

Congressman Valadao filed for bankruptcy defrauding local businesses and workers for goods and services. The hardworking people in District 22 still have not been paid.

Valadao has supported sending over 100 billion dollars of taxpayer money to the Ukraine, funds that could have been used to help Americans.

Former Republican primary candidate Adam Medeiros has endorsed Chris Mathys in this election and more than half of the republican voters in the 2022 primary election voted against David Valadao.

“It is time to put Americans first.”