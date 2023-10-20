Alex Padilla backs Rudy Salas in CA-22

Today, United States Senator Alex Padilla announced his endorsement of Rudy Salas for Congress in California’s 22nd Congressional District. Senator Padilla joins a group of more than two dozen congressional leaders who’ve endorsed Salas, click here for a full list.

“Rudy Salas is a true champion for Valley families,” said United States Senator Alex Padilla. “Rudy comes from humble beginnings, working in the fields with his family – and I know he will never forget his roots. In Congress, Rudy will be a strong partner in delivering for Valley schools, seniors, and veterans while helping ensure that working families have access to safe drinking water and affordable life-saving medicines.”

About Rudy Salas

Born and raised in the Central Valley, Rudy Salas is a lifelong Valley resident who has served his community, first on the Bakersfield City Council and then as a five-term CA State Assemblyman. Rudy was the 2022 nominee in CA-22 and came closer to defeating a House Republican incumbent than any other race in California.