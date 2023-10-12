Hanford’s Oktoberfest this Saturday!

On Saturday October 14th, 2023, the Hanford Police K9 Foundation will be hosting its 6th Annual “Oktoberfest” Craft Beer Festival at Hanford Civic Park. Enjoy unlimited craft beer, food, and live music performances from In Kahootz and DJ “The Marshall” for only $45. Ticket holders must be 21 to attend. Tickets should be purchased ahead of time as the event has sold out for two years in a row. To purchase tickets online and learn more about the event visit www.mainstreethanford.com. Tickets can also be purchased at Main Street Hanford and the City of Hanford Police Department.

The festivities start at 5:00 p.m. with over 20 breweries from all over including Crow and Wolf, Salty Walrus from Visalia, Barrelhouse, Birdstreet Brewery, Hop Forged Brewing Company and more! There will also be a beer truck featuring Michelob Ultra, Bud Light Seltzers, and Estrella products. The food vendor lineup includes Toshiko, Fatte Alberts Pizza, Elks Lodge, La Trailita, and funnel cakes. The festival will satisfy every taste bud with its extensive brewery list and food items.

The Hanford Police K9 Foundation is a nonprofit organization formed to assist in purchasing law enforcement canines. Currently, the Hanford Police Department has three K9’s on duty. Through fundraisers and donations from community members, the goal is to add one more canine to the squad which will replace Nico, who has recently retired. One K9 costs over $20,000. Funds are also needed to assist purchasing the animal, training the animal and the police officer, equipment, and medical care.

The use of police canines is getting more and more prevalent in police work and serves as a less-lethal use of force for officers. Police canines’ help officers track suspects, apprehend offenders, detect illegal narcotics, and are a great resource for community events.

Indulge in delicious craft beer and food as you benefit the Hanford Police K9 Foundation.

For additional information, contact Michelle Brown at 559-582-9457.