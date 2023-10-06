Sola Salon Studios announces new Visalia location at Sequoia Mall

Sola Salon Studios (Sola), the premier suites concept for established salon professionals, celebrates the announcement of their newest location in Visalia. Sola Salons will be located at 3501 S Mooney Blvd Ste 130 Visalia, CA 93277 at the corner of Mooney and Caldwell in the newly redeveloped Sequoia Mall. They are just starting construction and plan to be open sometime in the first Quarter of 2024. Sola Salons will be conveniently located in between Sprouts, Nordstrom Rack and Barnes and Noble with many more retail businesses coming soon.

At Sola Salon Studios Visalia, our salon suites are beautifully constructed with the independent beauty professional in mind. Our location will include 35 individual studios that are ideal for hair stylists, estheticians, make-up artists, eyelash and eyebrow artists, nail technicians, massage therapists, and a range of other professionals in the cosmetology industry. Our studios range in size from singles, larges, and doubles, offering different price points and varying amenities in the studios. Sola offers move-in ready suites, equipped with shampoo bowls, cabinets, and shelving fixtures–it is everything you need to open your salon in no time. Each studio offers the opportunity for beauty professionals to launch their very own business with their own unique style within a beautifully appointed common space. This concept will provide beauty professionals & clients the best studio salon experience in Visalia.

“We are so excited to be bringing our 7th Sola location and the freedom of salon ownership to the community of Visalia. At Sola one of our core mottos has always been ‘Be in business for yourself, not by yourself’. What does this mean…as an ownership group we strive to provide you the control and freedom of salon ownership while ALSO providing you unmatched support from the Sola brand and a family of supportive Sola professionals. You have a team of local AND national support with Sola, all here to provide you the tools and support to thrive in your business! We are thrilled to be a part of your professional growth as you step into salon ownership and we can’t wait to meet you,” said Shawna Bortolussi, co-owner.

Since its inception in 2004, Sola has grown to more than 685 locations nationwide and is the world’s largest and fastest growing community of independent beauty professionals in the country. Today, over 20,000 salon professionals operate successful businesses inside Sola Salons enjoying the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Sola also offers cutting-edge technology and industry-leading education to further support its professionals. The Management group has opened 6 other locations in the Fresno/Clovis markets and have been patiently waiting for this new shopping center to open!

“We are thrilled to offer Sola’s boutique salon studio concept in Visalia. Visalia has been on our development plan for a few years now and we are very excited to be building another Sola location with the Paynter Realty group in the newly redeveloped Sequoia Mall. The new development will be a huge win for the city of Visalia’s residents and we couldn’t be happier about the timing of this project. There are incredible possibilities for salon professionals with an entrepreneurial spirit to open their businesses at Sola Salons Visalia,” said Shay Stevenson, co-owner.

If you are a beauty professional with an interest in being placed on our Waitlist, please contact Debbie at [email protected] or 559.569.2772. Start the New Year off with your new salon studio business at Sola!