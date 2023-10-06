Setton Farms launches five-ounce Tajin Seasoned Pistachio Kernels

Setton Pistachio of Terra Bella, Inc., the nation’s second-largest pistachio grower and processor, is thrilled to launch a retail-ready 5-ounce bag of its Tajín® Seasoned Pistachio Kernels. More compact, this new addition features a fresh packaging design that prominently displays both the Tajín® and Setton Farms brands. Setton Farms previously launched its 20-ounce Tajín® Chili & Lime Seasoned Pistachio Kernels in June 2023. The new 5-ounce bag is available nationwide in retail chains, independent markets, and online stores. For more information, visit settonfarms.com.

“We’ve had an amazing response from everyone who has reviewed and sampled the Tajín® Kernels,” said Joseph Setton, executive VP of Setton Farms. “Our retailers understand the popularity of Tajín®, and we really wanted to accentuate that collaboration, stand out in stores, and draw in those loyal consumers. Combining Tajín® with our family’s pistachios has created a snacking experience that is truly one-of-a-kind.”

The new packaging features the iconic Tajín® Clásico Seasoning bottle with the vibrant colors and eye-catching attribute callouts of Setton’s branded floor design. Bold and flavorful, both brands are synonymous with exceptional quality and great taste.

In addition, the new retail-ready 5-ounce bag allows customers to conveniently enjoy this snack on-the-go. Each display ships preloaded with 60 units and is versatile enough to be placed anywhere in the store. Sturdy clips allow it to hang from either current bins or shelves to conserve floor space.

One of the most versatile and loved spices, Tajín® is the #1 brand of chili-powder in the U.S. The unique combination of chili peppers, lime, and sea salt blends perfectly with the delicious taste and high-nutrient value of Setton’s premium pistachios.

“We love how this simple, yet irresistible snack allows both Setton’s California Pistachios and our Clásico Seasoning to shine,” said Haydee Fernández, director of alliances for Tajín® Corporation. “The new bag pays homage to our original design and perfectly highlights the beautiful pistachio kernels inside.”

Tajin® Pistachio Seasoned Kernels joins Setton’s extensive line of award-winning kernels, providing consumers with amazing flavor without the hassle of shells. Additional varieties include Scorpion Pepper, Buffalo Wing, Salt & Pepper, Garlic Onion, Jalapeño and Raw. Each bag contains callouts for consumers’ most in demand health attributes, including kosher, certified gluten-free, non-GMO project verified, and vegan.