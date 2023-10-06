$65k in grant funding available for Visalia nonprofits serving youth

Nonprofits serving Visalia youth can once again apply to receive grant dollars, as the City of Visalia is now accepting applications for the Nonprofit Program Fund.

With up to $6,500 available per awardee, there is a potential $65,000 in total grant funding available for nonprofits that provide programs and services to Visalia youth.

“The Nonprofit Program Fund is a funding mechanism to assist nonprofit agencies that operate in the City of Visalia,” provided Ruth Peña, Financial Analyst, City of Visalia. “Our City Council has tasked our Citizens Advisory Committee to administer this annual competitive process for the Fund, and we’re accepting applications now through November 15.”

Applications can be submitted now through the November 15, 2023, at noon, deadline. Grants will range from a minimum of $1,000 to a maximum of $6,500, with funding benefiting youth living or attending school in Visalia.

“The support for this program really speaks to the commitment of our community and their understanding of the important roles that nonprofit agencies play in the ongoing effort to improve the quality of life in the City of Visalia,” shared Visalia Mayor Brian Poochigian.

For those seeking more information on the process, two workshops are offered to assist applicants. One will be held on October 10 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and one will be held on October 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Workshop attendance is voluntary, and no reservations are necessary. Both workshops will be held in the City Council Chambers at City Hall West, located at 707 W. Acequia Ave., in Visalia.

Grant applications can be obtained in person by visiting City Hall West, from the City’s website at www.visalia.city/youthgrants or requested by emailing [email protected].

For more information, contact Ruth Peña, City of Visalia, at [email protected] or (559) 713-4327.