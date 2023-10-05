Tulare County crop value rockets to $8.6bn

Tulare County Assistant Agricultural Commissioner Chris Greer and Agricultural Commissioner Tom Tucker display crops from Tulare County in the Board of Supervisors Chamber on September 26. Courtesy photo

Tulare County’s total gross agriculture production value for 2022 is $8,612,450,000. This represents an increase of $522,828,700 or 6.5% above 2021’s value of $8,089,621,300.

Milk continues to be the leading agricultural commodity in Tulare County; with a gross value of $2,671,291,000, an increase of $728,248,000 or 37%. Milk represents 31% of the total crop and livestock value for 2022. The value of milk increased by $7.20 per hundredweight (cwt).

Livestock and Poultry’s gross value of $823,251,000 represents an increase of 12% above 2021, mostly due to a higher per unit value for cattle. The total value of all Field Crop production in 2022 was $745,489,000, an increase of 30% from the previous year. This increase is mostly attributed to better prices for field crops across the board. Fruit and Nut commodities were valued at $4,127,035,000, a decrease of 10%. This decrease can be partially attributed to a decrease in the value of Lemons, Peaches, Tangerines, and Walnuts. Vegetable crops were valued at $26,604,000, representing an increase of nearly 30%. This can be attributed to an increase in harvested acreage for a variety of vegetables.

Tulare County’s agricultural strength is based on the diversity of the crops produced. The 2022 crop report covers more than 150 different commodities, 41 of which have a gross value in excess of $1,000,000. Although individual commodities may experience difficulties from year to year, Tulare County continues to produce high-quality crops that provide food and fiber to more than 90 countries throughout the world.

To see the full report, visit https://agcomm.co.tulare.ca.us/pest-exclusion-standardization/crop-reports1/crop-reports-2021-2030/.

