Tulare County crop value rockets to $8.6bn

Tulare County’s total gross agriculture production value for 2022 is $8,612,450,000. This represents an increase of $522,828,700 or 6.5% above 2021’s value of $8,089,621,300.

Milk continues to be the leading agricultural commodity in Tulare County; with a gross value of $2,671,291,000, an increase of $728,248,000 or 37%. Milk represents 31% of the total crop and livestock value for 2022. The value of milk increased by $7.20 per hundredweight (cwt).

Livestock and Poultry’s gross value of $823,251,000 represents an increase of 12% above 2021, mostly due to a higher per unit value for cattle. The total value of all Field Crop production in 2022 was $745,489,000, an increase of 30% from the previous year. This increase is mostly attributed to better prices for field crops across the board. Fruit and Nut commodities were valued at $4,127,035,000, a decrease of 10%. This decrease can be partially attributed to a decrease in the value of Lemons, Peaches, Tangerines, and Walnuts. Vegetable crops were valued at $26,604,000, representing an increase of nearly 30%. This can be attributed to an increase in harvested acreage for a variety of vegetables.

Tulare County’s agricultural strength is based on the diversity of the crops produced. The 2022 crop report covers more than 150 different commodities, 41 of which have a gross value in excess of $1,000,000. Although individual commodities may experience difficulties from year to year, Tulare County continues to produce high-quality crops that provide food and fiber to more than 90 countries throughout the world.

To see the full report, visit https://agcomm.co.tulare.ca. us/pest-exclusion- standardization/crop-reports1/ crop-reports-2021-2030/.