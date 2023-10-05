12 Visalia Businesses Competing in Final Event of Corporate Games: Lip Sync Battle Tonight

To decide who will be the overall winner of the 12th Annual Visalia Corporate Games, 12 local businesses will be facing off in a final battle tonight – and this battle will be one to make you laugh.

On Thursday, October 5, this year’s Corporate Games competitors will take to the stage to face off in a Lip Sync Battle. This will be the 12th and final competition of this year’s Corporate Games with some of the other competitions including indoor soccer, bowling, darts, spelling bee, volleyball, tug-of-war and more.

The Lip Sync Battle will start at 6:15pm at the Cellar Door located at 101 W. Main St. in Visalia. Doors will open at 5:30pm and spectators are encouraged to come and enjoy this event with no cover charge. The Lip Sync Battle will be judged by local experts in the music and performance industry including representatives from Momentum Broadcasting and the Sequoia Symphony in addition to City of Visalia Parks & Recreation Commissioners.

This year’s competitors include 4Creeks Holdings, CSET, City of Visalia, Electric Motor Shop, Equity Group, Kaweah Container, Kaweah Health, Kawneer, Serpa Packaging Solutions, Self-Help Enterprises, Tulare County Office of Education, and Tulare County Workforce Investment Board.

After last night’s Tug-of-War match, current standings are as follows:

4Creeks Holdings Tulare County Office of Education Serpa Packaging Solutions Self-Help Enterprises City of Visalia Kaweah Health Kaweah Container Kawneer Tulare County Workforce Investment Board Equity Group Electric Motor Shop CSET

How will tonight’s final competition change these standings and decide the overall Corporate Games winner? Come to tonight’s Lip Sync Battle to find out!