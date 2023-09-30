Road Closure Coming to Downtown Visalia

For one block of Murray Avenue, between Santa Fe Street and Tipton Street, drivers will experience traffic delays starting Monday, October 2, as contractors complete sanitary sewer line work in the area.

“This work is part of the ongoing offsite improvements needed for the future Family HealthCare building,” said City of Visalia Engineering Technician, Orlando Rosales. “Although this work will only affect one block, its closure is expected to cause some delays on the surrounding streets as people are detoured and heavy equipment is in use.”

Work will be conducted on Murray between 8:30am and 3pm daily Monday, October 2 through Friday, October 6. Then, only one additional day the following week, Tuesday, October 10, will be required to complete the asphalt restoration of the pipeline trench.

The work site will utilize a road closure and detour routes for eastbound and westbound traffic. Access for residents and emergency services will remain intact for the entire duration of work.

Eastbound and westbound traffic will utilize Race Avenue and School Avenue as alternatives to Murray. Eastbound traffic will be redirected at Santa Fe, while westbound traffic will be redirected at Tipton.

The traveling public is advised to seek alternate routes and avoid the area due to expected delays during work hours. If motorists are unable to avoid the work area, caution should be exercised when driving near construction zones.

“Since this work is part of a larger construction project, there will be other work in the upcoming months on the adjacent streets of Santa Fe, School, and Tipton,” added Rosales. “We will be providing advance notice prior to that future work though.”

For more information on this project, contact Orlando Rosales, City of Visalia Engineering Technician at (559) 713-4414 or at [email protected]